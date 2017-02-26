Fire
February 26, 2017 2:03 pm
Updated: February 26, 2017 5:24 pm

‘Suspicious’ car fire put out in Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Here's footage of a car fire that woke up neighbours on Davidson Crescent in Saskatoon early Sunday morning. Video submitted by Cody Bereza.

A A

Saskatoon police say there was a “suspicious” vehicle fire in the Westview neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The blaze occurred in the 100-block of Davidson Crescent and was extinguished by members of the Saskatoon Fire Department.

READ MORE: Cause of kitchen fire deemed electrical in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood

Arson investigators attended the scene and police officials said it is currently undetermined whether or not the vehicle was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson Investigators
Car Fire
Davidson Crescent
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Stolen Vehicle
Suspicious
Suspicious Car Fire
Vehicle Fire
Westview

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News