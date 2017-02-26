‘Suspicious’ car fire put out in Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood

Saskatoon police say there was a “suspicious” vehicle fire in the Westview neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The blaze occurred in the 100-block of Davidson Crescent and was extinguished by members of the Saskatoon Fire Department.

READ MORE: Cause of kitchen fire deemed electrical in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood

Arson investigators attended the scene and police officials said it is currently undetermined whether or not the vehicle was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.