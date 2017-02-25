Cause of kitchen fire deemed electrical in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood
Crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department put out a kitchen fire at a home in the Avalon neighbourhood on Friday evening.
At around 7:10 p.m. CT, firefighters were called to 2414 Landsdowne Ave. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of the house.
Everyone inside had evacuated before firefighters arrived.
Crews quickly put out flames coming from the stove area of the kitchen and then searched the house.
A fire investigator determined the cause of the blaze to be “accidental” and “electrical” in nature.
Fire and smoke damage is estimated at $8,000.
No injuries were reported.
