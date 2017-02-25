Canada
Cause of kitchen fire deemed electrical in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire on Friday evening at a home in the Avalon neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
Crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department put out a kitchen fire at a home in the Avalon neighbourhood on Friday evening.

At around 7:10 p.m. CT, firefighters were called to 2414 Landsdowne Ave. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of the house.

Everyone inside had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Crews quickly put out flames coming from the stove area of the kitchen and then searched the house.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the blaze to be “accidental” and “electrical” in nature.

Fire and smoke damage is estimated at $8,000.

No injuries were reported.

