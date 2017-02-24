Fire destroys garage in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood
Damage is estimated at $30,000 after a fire destroyed a garage in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to 133 Rossmo Rd. at around 1:40 a.m. CT on Friday.
The caller said there was heavy smoke and flame coming from the structure.
Crews arrived to find flames at the rear of the double-detached garage.
They started a quick exterior attack and brought the blaze under control in 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause.
