Canada
February 24, 2017 8:12 am

Fire destroys garage in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A double-detached garage in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood was destroyed by fire.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A A

Damage is estimated at $30,000 after a fire destroyed a garage in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to 133 Rossmo Rd. at around 1:40 a.m. CT on Friday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Bonanza Steakhouse

The caller said there was heavy smoke and flame coming from the structure.

Crews arrived to find flames at the rear of the double-detached garage.

They started a quick exterior attack and brought the blaze under control in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has yet to determine the cause.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Double-Detached Garage
Fire
Forest Grove
Garage
Garage Fire
Rossmo Road
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News