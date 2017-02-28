RCMP say Wainwright mother was victim of a homicide

The RCMP say an autopsy confirms a 31-year-old Wainwright mother found dead on Friday was the victim of a homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the death of Nichole Clifford is now a murder investigation and that they are looking for anyone with information to come forward. However, they did not reveal how Clifford was killed.

READ MORE: Wainwright suspicious death victim was Nichole Clifford, a 31-year-old mother of 2

Police said officers were called to Clifford’s home at 1206 8 Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday to do a wellness check after someone phoned them to say she didn’t show up for work. Inside the home, officers found Clifford’s body.

The RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of 12 Street and 8 Avenue in Wainwright between the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23 and the morning of Friday, Feb. 24. They especially want to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual.

READ MORE: Wainwright RCMP seek surveillance video as they investigate woman’s suspicious death

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wainwright RCMP detachment at 780-842-4461. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.