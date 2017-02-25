Wainwright RCMP seek surveillance video as they investigate woman’s suspicious death

A 31-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home in east-central Alberta on Friday morning.

RCMP were called to the home at 1206 8 Avenue in Wainwright, Alta. at around 10 a.m. to perform what’s called a welfare check, which police say is usually done when they receive a call expressing concern about a person’s well-being.

When Mounties entered the home they found the body of Nichole Clifford, 31. She was alone in the house.

Sgt. Shawn French said the incident is considered suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes unit out of Edmonton has taken over the investigation. Her cause of death is not known.

A friend who had known Clifford for a few years said she was always upbeat and happy and her enthusiasm was contagious. The friend said she was “in disbelief about her death and hope answers are found about what happened.”

Police want to talk to anyone who may have been out walking or driving in that area between Thursday evening (Feb. 23) and Friday morning (Feb. 24).

RCMP are looking to speak to residents who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area of 12 Street and 8 Avenue. Investigators are specifically interested in anyone with exterior video surveillance in their home or vehicle.

Sgt. French did not identify any suspects and said as of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wainwright RCMP at 780-842-4461 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).