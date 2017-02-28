City officials push to end housing referendums in Montreal

A group of outspoken Montrealers are taking on City Hall to fight, as they say, to keep local democracy alive.

Residents and some city councillors fear a provision in Bill 122 would eliminate citizen-led referendums or ballot questions on local issues, such as real estate projects.

Many argue triggering mini referendums on development projects is key to protecting the interests of minorities.

“It’s taking away one of the few tools we have to exercise our democratic right and have some kind of say in the development of the neighbourhood,” said Alex Barta, a resident in NDG.

Opposition party Projet Montréal insisted the provision means Montrealers will no longer have a voice on real estate plans in their neighbourhoods, from small-scale developments to major residential, commercial and industrial projects.

“If the bill is adopted in its current state, the city and the boroughs will no longer be able to demand that developers submit their projects to public consultation,” said François Croteau, mayor of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

“For large scale projects, this signals the end of public consultations as we know them in Montreal. It’s a very serious issue.”

Officials with Montreal’s executive committee argue the law currently puts too much power in the hands of the few – often at the expense of the greater community.

“It really put the interests of the individual or small group of people over the collective interests,” said Lionel Perez, NDG city councillor.

Members of Denis Coderre‘s administration insist public consultations will continue to be held, even if referendums are removed.

The controversial provision of the bill is currently before a provincial commission.

Unless it is amended, it could become law later this year.