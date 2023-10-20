Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 7:42 pm
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges. Frank Zampino, former chairman of the city of Montreal executive committee, leaves the courtroom after a brief appearance to set a trial date on fraud charges, in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2013. View image in full screen
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges. Frank Zampino, former chairman of the city of Montreal executive committee, leaves the courtroom after a brief appearance to set a trial date on fraud charges, in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2013. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council’s executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.

The three-judge panel found that a lower court judge erred when she stayed charges against Frank Zampino in 2019, after finding that police wiretaps violated his constitutional rights.

The appeal court said in its decision that the wiretaps — which captured conversations with lawyers — violated Zampino’s rights, but that the violations weren’t serious enough to justify a stay of proceedings.

Click to play video: 'Should UPAC apologize to Jean Charest following court decision?'
Should UPAC apologize to Jean Charest following court decision?

It says, instead, that the evidence gathered from the wiretaps can’t be used at the trial.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges against the former right-hand man to Gérald Tremblay, who was mayor from 2001 to 2012, allege that municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political donations.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge'
Former UPAC boss orchestrated sensitive leaks to media: judge

The appeal court says several other people who were targeted in the same police operation, whose charges were also stayed, will also have to face trial.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices