Calgary police looking for man who may have scammed seniors

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Calgary man after he failed to appear in court.

They have released the photo of Kenneth Gliddon in hopes someone might know where he is.

Gliddon is described as being in his mid-50s, 5’5” tall with a slim build, bald head and blue eyes.

According to police, Gliddon has already been convicted and was scheduled to receive his sentence, but did not show up in court.

Police could not confirm what Gliddon was convicted of, but a previous Global News story from June 2016 indicated Gliddon was a part of a scam that targeted seniors.

In a June 2, 2016 article, Gliddon was listed as one of three people charged after a senior citizen with Alzheimer’s paid over $8,500 for some renovations to his roof. Police said that work was never done.

In a related story published Feb. 24, 2015 police had warned Calgarians about some “phony contractors” who had allegedly entered homes to do an inspection and then stole some jewelry. They said one victim was an 81-year-old woman.

Court records confirm Gliddon was convicted of two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000.