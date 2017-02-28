Crime
February 28, 2017 5:42 pm
Updated: February 28, 2017 5:51 pm

Calgary police looking for man who may have scammed seniors

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

Calgary police are looking for Kenneth Gliddon.

Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Calgary man after he failed to appear in court.

They have released the photo of Kenneth Gliddon in hopes someone might know where he is.

Gliddon is described as being in his mid-50s, 5’5” tall with a slim build, bald head and blue eyes.

According to police, Gliddon has already been convicted and was scheduled to receive his sentence, but did not show up in court.

READ MORE: Calgarians accused of targeting seniors in contractor scam turn themselves in

Police could not confirm what Gliddon was convicted of, but a previous Global News story from June 2016  indicated Gliddon  was a part of a scam that targeted seniors.

In a June 2, 2016 article, Gliddon was listed as one of three people charged after a senior citizen with Alzheimer’s paid over $8,500 for some renovations to his roof. Police said that work was never done.

In a related story published Feb. 24, 2015 police had warned Calgarians about some “phony contractors” who had allegedly entered homes to do an inspection and then stole some jewelry. They said one victim was an 81-year-old woman.

Court records confirm Gliddon was convicted of two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information about Gliddon’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

