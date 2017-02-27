Edmonton Eskimos release Winnipegger Eddie Steele
The Edmonton Eskimos have cut ties with defensive tackle Eddie Steele following four seasons.
Steele told 630 CHED in Edmonton he had a roster bonus due on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Winnipegger had 15 tackles in 18 games last season. During his six-year CFL career, he’s registered 109 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception and forced fumble. Steele was part of Edmonton’s Grey Cup winning team in 2015.
Steele captured a Vanier Cup with the Manitoba Bisons in 2007. He was chosen by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third round of the 2010 CFL Draft.
HEADING WEST: Former Bombers defensive lineman Euclid Cummings has signed with the Eskimos as a free agent. The 25-year-old American put up 16 tackles and three sacks in 18 games with Winnipeg last season.
