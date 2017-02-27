Sports
Edmonton Eskimos release Winnipegger Eddie Steele

Eddie Steele celebrates after helping the Edmonton Eskimos win the CFL West Division final against the Calgary Stampeders on Nov. 22, 2015.

The Edmonton Eskimos have cut ties with defensive tackle Eddie Steele following four seasons.

Steele told 630 CHED in Edmonton he had a roster bonus due on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Winnipegger had 15 tackles in 18 games last season. During his six-year CFL career, he’s registered 109 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception and forced fumble. Steele was part of Edmonton’s Grey Cup winning team in 2015.

Steele captured a Vanier Cup with the Manitoba Bisons in 2007. He was chosen by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third round of the 2010 CFL Draft.

HEADING WEST: Former Bombers defensive lineman Euclid Cummings has signed with the Eskimos as a free agent. The 25-year-old American put up 16 tackles and three sacks in 18 games with Winnipeg last season.

