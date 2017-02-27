Entertainment
February 27, 2017 2:11 pm

Bob Harper, fitness trainer and ‘Biggest Loser’ host, suffers heart attack

By Staff The Associated Press

'Biggest Loser' host and fitness trainer Bob Harper is recovering from a heart attack.

FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL DIGITAL FILM IMAGE
A A

NEW YORK – Fitness trainer and host of NBC’s Biggest Loser Bob Harper says he is recovering from a serious heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.

Harper tells TMZ he was working out in a gym in New York City this month when he collapsed. He says a doctor who also was in the gym performed CPR on him.

READ MORE: Experts say public criticism of ‘Biggest Loser’ winner unhelpful

The 51-year-old Harper says he spent eight days in a New York hospital and has not yet been cleared to fly home to Los Angeles.

Harper has been a fixture on all 17 seasons of “The Biggest Loser.” He served as a trainer on the show from 2004 to 2015. He took over as host of the reality weight loss program last year.

WATCH: Ask the Doctor: Returning to normal life after a heart attack or heart surgery 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Biggest Loser
Biggest Loser host
Bob Harper
Bob Harper biggest loser
Bob Harper heart attack
Heart Attack
trainer Bob Harper

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News