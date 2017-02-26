Lifestyle
February 26, 2017

Oscars 2017: The best and worst of the red carpet

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Taraji P. Henson arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In terms of awards shows, the Academy Awards is the big kahuna. The Oscar is the most coveted award for actors; the golden statuette that determines whether they get their pick of plum roles or run the risk of being the subject of a Where Are They Now feature.

It’s also the creme de la creme of red carpets. Every show leading up to this moment has been little more than a warm-up. Stylists sit on pins and needles hoping their clients will make best-dressed lists, while designers bite their nails in anticipation of who will wear their clothes. Designer labels like Prada, Marchesa and Elie Saab owe much of their popularity to the Oscars red carpet.

Although few celebs take risks with their fashions anymore (gone are the days of Cher’s Bob Mackie get-ups), what and who they wear remains as much a focus as the movies being celebrated.

Here’s our round-up of the best and worst looks from the 89th Academy Awards red carpet.

Best: Chic and sleek

Kirsten Dunst

Taraji P. Henson

Karlie Kloss

Isabelle Huppert

Best: Heavy metal

Jessica Biel

Emma Stone

Charlize Theron

Best: Red hot

Viola Davis

Sara Bareilles

Ruth Negga

Best: Full and fanciful

Scarlett Johansson

Leslie Mann

Best: Elegant embroidery

Nicole Kidman

Worst: Victorian confusion

Dakota Johnson

Janelle Monae

Ginnifer Goodwin

Worst: Bathrobe bomb

Terrence Howard

Worst: Half-dress-half-tuxedo

Faye Dunaway

