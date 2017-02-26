Oscars 2017: The best and worst of the red carpet
In terms of awards shows, the Academy Awards is the big kahuna. The Oscar is the most coveted award for actors; the golden statuette that determines whether they get their pick of plum roles or run the risk of being the subject of a Where Are They Now feature.
It’s also the creme de la creme of red carpets. Every show leading up to this moment has been little more than a warm-up. Stylists sit on pins and needles hoping their clients will make best-dressed lists, while designers bite their nails in anticipation of who will wear their clothes. Designer labels like Prada, Marchesa and Elie Saab owe much of their popularity to the Oscars red carpet.
Although few celebs take risks with their fashions anymore (gone are the days of Cher’s Bob Mackie get-ups), what and who they wear remains as much a focus as the movies being celebrated.
Here’s our round-up of the best and worst looks from the 89th Academy Awards red carpet.
Best: Chic and sleek
Kirsten Dunst
Taraji P. Henson
Karlie Kloss
Isabelle Huppert
Best: Heavy metal
Jessica Biel
Emma Stone
Charlize Theron
Best: Red hot
Viola Davis
Sara Bareilles
Ruth Negga
Best: Full and fanciful
Scarlett Johansson
Leslie Mann
Best: Elegant embroidery
Nicole Kidman
Worst: Victorian confusion
Dakota Johnson
Janelle Monae
Ginnifer Goodwin
Worst: Bathrobe bomb
Terrence Howard
Worst: Half-dress-half-tuxedo
Faye Dunaway
