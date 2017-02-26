Police locate person of interest after a teen finds an unknown substance on her at St. Vital Centre

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have located the person of interest they were looking for in regards to what they call a ‘disturbing’ incident at St. Vital Centre last week.

Officers released a photo of a man who was of interest to the investigation on Saturday.

On Sunday, officers said they located the man in the photo and spoke to him.

No charges have been laid and officers said they’ll wait to see the test results of the substance found on the 14-year-old girls back at St. Vital Centre last week.

The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating an incident at the shopping centre after a mother contacted police to share her daughter’s story.

The mother of the girl said her daughter and her friends were at the mall when they noticed a man following them.

The girls said the man appeared to be holding a paper towel wrapped around a cylinder type object.

When the girls noticed this, they ducked away to hide and when the 14-year-old went to scratch her back she found she was covered in what her mother calls “some sort of sticky wet liquid.”

Officers are investigating further and said they’ll continue to wait for the results to figure out just what that substance was.