Town officials say another group of asylum seekers crossed in to Emerson, Manitoba Sunday

WINNIPEG — According to town officials, at least another seven people made the treacherous trek from the United States in to Manitoba Sunday.

Emerson-Franklin Reeve, Greg Janzen, said at least seven more asylum seekers came across the US-Canada border in to Emerson Sunday morning.

This brings the number of asylum seekers that have crossed on foot in to Emerson, Manitoba well above 139.

RELATED: More asylum seekers make the trek from the US in to Manitoba Saturday morning

On Saturday, Rita Chahal with Welcome Place said the number of refugee claimants that had been processed through her refugee aid centre was 139. That number did not include the people that crossed over on Saturday.