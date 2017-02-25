More asylum seekers make the trek from the US in to Manitoba Saturday morning

WINNIPEG — At least two more people have crossed the border from the US in to Emerson, Manitoba.

Saturday morning Global News captured footage of at least two more asylum seekers being met by RCMP Officers on Highway 75 on the Emerson, Manitoba side of the border.

The town Reeve, Greg Janzen, confirms the asylum seekers crossed over.

They’re now being processed by Canada Border Services Agency.