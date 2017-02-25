Canada
February 25, 2017 11:03 am
Updated: February 25, 2017 11:14 am

More asylum seekers make the trek from the US in to Manitoba Saturday morning

Zahra Premji

More asylum seekers make the trek across the US-Manitoba border in to Emerson.

WINNIPEG — At least two more people have crossed the border from the US in to Emerson, Manitoba.

Saturday morning Global News captured footage of at least two more asylum seekers being met by RCMP Officers on Highway 75 on the Emerson, Manitoba side of the border.

The town Reeve, Greg Janzen, confirms the asylum seekers crossed over.

They’re now being processed by Canada Border Services Agency.

