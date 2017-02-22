7 more asylum seekers cross border into Manitoba Wednesday

Seven more asylum seekers, including a young child, illegally crossed into Emerson, MB. from the United States Wednesday morning.

“Today is probably one of the first times that I’ve known here in the last month that somebody’s come in the middle of the week,” Greg Janzen, Reeve of Emerson-Franklin said Wednesday. “We even had five come early Monday morning also which has not been normal.”

This comes after 22 other asylum seekers crossed the border Sunday morning.

Janzen said over the weekend there’s only so much officials can do, and he wants the federal government to intervene with more resources to help the border town with the influx of asylum seekers making their way through.

In total, 111 people have now crossed the border into Emerson.

“I don’t think it’s going to get any less any time soon,” Janzen said. “Now that they have started coming more at the beginning of the week and at the middle of the week… Once the weather really warms up I think we’re going to see them every day.”

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking about supports for refugees Thursday morning, according to a provincial news release.

After being processed by Canada Border Service Agency, asylum seekers are brought to Winnipeg.