Man in Germany hits 3 pedestrians with car and flees, is shot by police

BERLIN — German police say a man apparently drove a vehicle into people in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured.

READ MORE: Christmas markets close in Berlin, upgrade security across Europe after Berlin truck attack

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short standoff. He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man’s possible motives.