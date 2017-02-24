Hillary Clinton to Democrats: ‘Let resistance plus persistence equal progress’

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivered a taped message to members of the Democratic Party, posted on the party’s official Facebook page on Friday (February 24).

“Thank you all for coming together to represent our party at its best: united, energized and ready to wage and win the battles ahead,” said Clinton in the message.

“Being your candidate was the honor of a lifetime and I was inspired to see women and men from all walks of life and every corner of our country coming together on behalf of our shared values. And while we didn’t get the outcome we worked so hard for, I’ll always be proud of the campaign we ran, a campaign that was better and stronger thanks to each of you.”

Clinton commented in the video on the protests that have taken place across the U.S. since the election win and inauguration of Donald Trump.

“Everywhere people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that’s hopeful, inclusive, and big hearted. From the women’s march to airports where communities are welcoming immigrants refugees and people of every faith to town hall meetings where people are speaking up for healthcare, the environment, good jobs, and all the other issues that deserve our passionate support,” Clinton said.

“Among those millions making their voices heard are future mayors, city and state officials, governors, members of Congress, even future presidents.

“We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next. Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.”

Clinton has kept a relatively low profile since losing the election on November 08, despite winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.