Strathcona County issues water ban due to line break

A water ban was put in place Friday afternoon in Strathcona County after a line break cut off the water connection into Sherwood Park.

EPCOR is working to fix the problem but the county said there is no timeline for when the repairs will be complete.

The county has about two days of water storage.

“The water ban is necessary to ensure the water stored in our reservoirs meets the demand for critical activities such as firefighting, drinking and cooking,’ the county said in a media release Friday afternoon.

People are asked to use as little water as possible by taking short showers, turning off the tap while brushing their teeth and postponing non-essential laundry and dishwashing.

Truck fill stations in Strathcona County will also be closed until further notice.

Updates on the water ban will be available around the clock online, on the county’s social media channels and by calling 780-417-2398. Residents can also sign up for Strathcona County Alerts on the county’s website.