Strathcona County, Sherwood Park water ban lifted Saturday morning

Strathcona County lifted a ban on non-essential water use on Saturday morning because water flow was restored to the community east of Edmonton.

The ban was put in place Friday afternoon after a line break in Edmonton cut off the water connection into Sherwood Park. There was an issue with a valve on a transmission line.

The line, which is critical in serving the whole county, had to be taken out of service for repair and there was originally no timeline on when the repairs were to be completed.

An EPCOR spokesperson said the fix happened overnight and required the work of two crews. The county said water production operations are returning to normal and truck fills are now open.

“Thank you to residents and businesses that conserved water during the ban,” Tammy Lockhart, manager of water and wastewater, said. “We appreciate the quick response of EPCOR’s crews on the repairs.”

The county had asked residents to use as little water as possible by taking short showers, turning off the tap while brushing their teeth and postponing non-essential laundry and dishwashing. Truck fill stations in Strathcona County were also closed.

Updates on the water ban were available online, on the county’s social media channels and by calling 780-417-2398. For future alerts, residents can sign up for Strathcona County Alerts on the county’s website.