Baie d’Urfé won’t get sound barrier: Transports Quebec

Baie d’Urfé isn’t getting funding for a sound barrier along the south side of Highway 20, says Transports Quebec.

Residents insist that means they will have to continue to live with traffic noise emanating from the highway and railroad tracks.

Results from Transports Quebec indicate only four homes along Surrey Street have noise levels of 65 decibels or more.

The threshold is 10 homes for the ministry to get involved.

Despite the decision, Baie d’Urfé mayor Maria Tutino is still considering building some sort of barrier to cut the noise.

“We want to do what citizens would like us to do,” she told Global News.

“We’re going to hear from them, we’re going to tell them the facts and we’re going to see what they want us to do.”

She said a natural barrier is preferable, such as building up the existing landscaped embankment.

Tutino says there is a reserve of about $1 million saved for a new barrier and is planning to call a public consultation meeting on the issue next month.