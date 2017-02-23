‘Homeless is not a brand’: Toronto clothing line criticized

A new business called Homeless Toronto is being accused of exploiting those who are homeless as the company works to donate a portion of its proceeds.

The business is selling a variety of items, including a mug with the words “CHANGE PLEASE” as well as shirts with “ragged designs” and sayings such as “ADEQUATE HOUSING NOW, CHANGE PLEASE, HOMELESS TRAVEL MORE, HOMELESS.” The products range between $20 and $135.

Homeless Toronto said 40 per cent of the proceeds will be given to charities working to help those who are homeless.

However, news of the brand sparked strong reaction online.

“Disgusted by #Toronto hipster clothes brand exploiting the #homeless,” Sarah Shepherd wrote on Twitter.

On Homeless Toronto’s Facebook page, the organization has received numerous comments after it sought on Wednesday to “open the dialogue” about their brand.

“By keeping ANY amount of profits, you are exploiting homeless people. Forty percent [sic] is not good enough. It should be 100%. Disgusting,” Lisa Krolasik wrote.

“Stop taking advantage of people’s misfortunes and calling it a brand. ‘Homeless’ is not a brand,” Jorge Amigo wrote.

But not everyone was against the concept.

“This is 100% Canadian brand, made and designed in Canada. Oh and they give 40% of profits to a great cause! It’s sad how so many are so quick to jump in and see negative instead of positive,” Joanie Whitehouse wrote.

Trevor Nicholls, the 27-year-old co-founder of Homeless Toronto, said he has been homeless for the past two years and understands the struggles of homelessness. In an interview with Global News Thursday, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding the brand since the business launched days ago.

“I guess people have problem with the name homeless they think that it’s not respectful or something, I don’t really agree with that,” Nicholls said, adding he wanted to start something to give back.

“I don’t have really any money that I can give back to people. But you know if I can make clothes for people who need clothes or if I can make something that I can sell to generate income to give back, that’s kind of where we started with the project with homeless.”

Nicholls said Homeless Toronto is not a charitable organization.

“A lot of people are kind of taking things the wrong way saying that we should be giving 100 per cent of proceeds, but we’re not a charity,” he said.

“But (if) you think about any clothing brand out there, 90 per cent of the time it’s just a clothing brand. They’re not giving to a cause. I mean some do and those are great, that’s fantastic and I think more brands should do that.”

In addition to donating part of the proceeds, Nicholls said the company will also be putting together and handing out care packages to individuals.

Eva’s Initiatives is one of the local charities Homeless Toronto said it has been talking about working with. However, in a post on the charity’s website Wednesday, it said there wasn’t a partnership setup at the time of their post.

“For any sales-donation partnership, we require transparency on the percentage of funds that will be donated. We also require that the products and their messaging reflect our goals to support the dignity and bright futures of youth experiencing homelessness,” the post said in part.

Nicholls said the company spoke with Eva’s Initiatives “a little bit” on Wednesday. He said while Homeless Toronto is still working on the logistics of donations, it has been approached by other organizations that are looking for a partnership.

With files from Niki Anastasakis