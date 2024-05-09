Menu

Canada

Metrolinx completes 3 projects along Kitchener line, marking progress on GO service

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. View image in full screen
The first GO Transit MP40 locomotive arrives at the platform in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
While Kitchener waits for two-way, all-day GO trains to run to Toronto’s Union Station, Metrolinx says it has completed a few steps to make the long-awaited project a reality.

The transit agency says it has added a 2.6-kilometre passing track in Breslau that will allow GO trains to pass slower-moving trains on the single line it shares with CN freight trains.

In addition, Metrolinx says it has completed a second platform at Guelph Central Station.

Finally, a new storage track has been built for maintenance vehicles west of Guelph.

“This will provide space for maintenance vehicles west of Guelph to tuck out of the way and off the main tracks so future increased train operations are not affected,” a Metrolinx blog post noted.

While the organization is touting the advancements, no mention was made of when there will be increased service between Kitchener and Union Station in Toronto.

When the Ford government was elected, it promised to bring two-way, all-day GO service to Kitchener but that has gone unfulfilled thus far.

The blog post from Metrolinx listed a number of projects that still need to be completed before that becomes a reality.

It says the following projects are out for tender: a passing track at Acton GO Station, an extension of the north platform at Guelph GO Station, an expansion of the Shantz Station Road bridge, an extension of the second track in Breslau and a passing track at Guelph GO Station.

The lengthy list goes on to include track upgrades in Kitchener as well as new train storage space between Mount Pleasant and Georgetown stations.

