People asked to share Calgary Tower photos and memories to mark its anniversary

People from all over the world have snapped photos of each other atop the Calgary Tower.

Now, there’s an invitation for folks to share their photos and stories as the tower marks a major milestone.

This week marks the 50-year anniversary of when construction on the Calgary Tower first began.

Staff are encouraging people to help commemorate the anniversary by inviting everyone to send in photos of their favourite sky-high moments.

“We’ve had a lot of weddings here, a lot of anniversaries, family dinners in the restaurant,” said Dale Alward, a guest services supervisor at the tower. “So if anybody has photos of special occasions, we’d like to see all the memories you have.”

“It’s a great way to pay tribute and to promote the history,” said tower visitor Michelle Clark, who’s intending to share a bit of her personal history.

“I have a picture of my grandfather and I here on New Year’s Eve 25 years ago that I’ll be sending in – one of the best memories I have.”

If you have any photos or stories you’d like to submit, click here.

Submissions will be accepted until June 2018, which marks the 50th anniversary of the tower opening to the public.