Alleged drug dealer from Toronto arrested as he got off train in Kingston

A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing 16 charges after being arrested as he arrived in Kingston, Ont., allegedly carrying drugs and a gun.

Police say they had been investigating the man in relation to drug-related conversations and activity, and officers were waiting when his train arrived at the Via Rail station in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the man fled and was caught in the parking lot.

Officers seized a semi-automatic handgun with a magazine containing six hollow point rounds, a bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

The man is charged with possession of a controlled drug for trafficking, and 15 weapons-related offences.