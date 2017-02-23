ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business

Rosetown RCMP are warning consumers on the hunt for ATV’s, recreational vehicles or trailers that if the price is too good to be true, it may have been recently stolen.

Sometime between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning, a break and enter occurred at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, Sask.

Nine items, including ATV’s and trailers, were taken from a compound on the property.

Investigators said anyone seeing these items advertised for sale should contact their nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The break and enter remains under investigation.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.