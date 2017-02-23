Crime
February 23, 2017 9:26 am

ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A number of ATVs and trailers were recently stolen from a Rosetown, Sask., business.

Supplied / Rosetown RCMP
A A

Rosetown RCMP are warning consumers on the hunt for ATV’s, recreational vehicles or trailers that if the price is too good to be true, it may have been recently stolen.

Sometime between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning, a break and enter occurred at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, Sask.

READ MORE: Saudi money stolen in Saskatoon home break-in

Nine items, including ATV’s and trailers, were taken from a compound on the property.

Investigators said anyone seeing these items advertised for sale should contact their nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business
ATVs, trailers stolen from Rosetown, Sask. business

A number of ATVs and trailers were recently stolen from a Rosetown, Sask., business.

Supplied / Rosetown RCMP

The break and enter remains under investigation.

Rosetown is approximately 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
Break And Enter
Break In
Highway 7
Recreational Vehicle
Rosetown
Rosetown RCMP
Theft
Trailer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News