Police looking for suspect car after cyclist injured in hit-and-run on Granville Street Bridge

Vancouver Police are looking for a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old cyclist injured.

On Feb. 17, 21-year-old Marcus Denomme was riding his bicycle in the northbound curb lane over the Granville Street bridge.

Denomme was hit by a silver-coloured SUV, believed to be a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows to the rear of the driver.

He fell to the ground, but the SUV continued on and was last seen taking the Seymour Street exit off the bridge.

Denomme was taken to hospital and ended up with a serious concussion, facial injuries and four fractured vertebrae. He was released a few days later.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the hit-and-run.

“I feel like my life dramatically changed on Friday,” Denomme told Global News in an exclusive interview. “I’m feeling very lucky and grateful that I can walk and move.”

WATCH: A Vancouver cyclist is lucky to be alive after being hit on the Granville Street Bridge. The driver who hit him fled the scene and remains at large.

Officers collected evidence, spoke with witnesses and located video of the suspect vehicle.

Const. Jason Doucette with Vancouver Police says based on the evidence, the driver of the car should have noticed that he or she hit someone, as the vehicle would have damage on the passenger’s side, including a broken tail light.

Doucette says they could not tell the car’s licence plate from the video, however.

Investigators are asking the driver to come forward and provide his or her version of events.

Anyone who knows the location of the vehicle, including body shops, is asked to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With files from Jon Azpiri