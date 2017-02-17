Vancouver police looking for suspect hit and run driver that hit cyclist

Vancouver Police are searching for a vehicle after a cyclist was hit on the Granville Street Bridge on Friday.

Police say the cyclist was knocked from his bike by a driver in an unknown silver SUV and suffered minor injuries as he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver did not stay at the scene and has not been located.

The vehicle is expected to have fresh damage to its right rear side.

Police ask any witnesses who may have seen what led up to the collision to call the Vancouver Police Investigation Unit.

The crash remains under investigation.