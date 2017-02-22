Canada-wide warrant issued for BC man who works in northern Alberta

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 34-year-old man charged with attempted murder. Robert Alan Edward Clarke works in the Grande Prairie, Alta. area but is known to travel between British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Prince George RCMP said Clarke is charged with attempt murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping. A local report said the charges stem from an Aug. 23, 2016 incident in Moberly Lake, which is located near Chetwynd in northeastern B.C.

Clarke is described as 5’10” tall and 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of an eagle on his upper arm.

Mounties said Clarke should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Clarke is asked to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the B.C. North District RCMP at 250-561-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.