Manitoba Moose suffer 4th straight defeat

WINNIPEG – A change in scenery didn’t change their fortunes.

After losing three straight to close out a six game road trip, the Manitoba Moose opened their homestand with a 4-3 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at MTS Centre.

It was a game of momentum shifts. The Moose fell behind by two goals in the first period, only to storm back with a pair of second period goals to tie up the game after 40 minutes. But the IceHogs scored two goals just 94 seconds apart early in the third period to hand the Moose a fourth straight defeat.

“I didn’t like our game.” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “We made a lot of mental mistakes. We had no jump. The type of game you have after a long road trip. You don’t like to see them, but I’ve seen it before. The jump wasn’t there, the execution wasn’t there. We made some mistakes I haven’t seen in a while.”

Playing in his first game in a Moose uniform Winnipeg’s Nolan Zajac scored his first career AHL goal in the loss.

“It’s pretty special.” Zajac said. “I grew up wanting to play pro hockey in my hometown, Winnipeg, and to have a lot of friends and family in the stands, it means a lot.”

Scott Glennie and Brian Strait also found the back of the net for Manitoba.

Brandon Mashinter scored twice in the IceHogs’ victory. Kyle Braun and Martin Lundberg also had tallies for Rockford.

The Moose were outshot 31-30 as Eric Comrie made 27 saves in the loss.

Rockford and Manitoba will meet again on Wednesday at MTS Centre as the Moose continue their four game homestand.

