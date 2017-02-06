Manitoba Moose players skate on backyard rink

WINNIPEG — Between their normal practice, reading to students and an outdoor skate, it was a busy day for some members of the Manitoba Moose on Monday.

Four players on the Moose laced up their skates on a residential outdoor rink in North Kildonan. Players took part in a fun game of shinny with some local youngsters at the Scarcello family rink after they were chosen the winner of the Moose Backyard Rink Contest.

“This is amazing,” said contest winner Jeff Scarcello. “This is something we never dreamed of. We just like having it out there for the kids in the community and our kids to get out and skate. We never thought it would turn into something like this, so this is really special.”

Moose forwards Quinton Howden, Dan DeSalvo, and Darren Kramer and defenceman Kevin Czuczman all took a whirl on the outdoor ice and even their mascot Mick E. Moose made an appearance.

“I remember doing this as kids,” Howden said. “Memories like this, they’ll last a lifetime, so something like this is pretty cool for the kids.”

The winning rink comes complete with boards, a digital score clock and even lights.

“I remember helping out some friends that did this around my house when I was young, but nothing as extravagant as this,” said Howden. “This is pretty special, pretty cool.”

