A dog’s best friend: Manitoba Moose Chase De Leo helps Winnipeg Humane Society

WINNIPEG — To say Chase De Leo has gone to the dogs isn’t a bad thing.

The Manitoba Moose forward spends his time away from hockey with hounds. He’s adopted the Winnipeg Humane Society as his charity of choice.

“Seeing all these animals, how excited they get when you come visit makes me happy,” De Leo said. “A lot of them get abandoned. It’s pretty sad. They have hearts and are pretty much just like us.”

Each time De Leo stops by for a play date, he snaps a picture of his new furry friend. The 21-year-old posts the photos to his Instagram account to help promote the pups.

“As a professional athlete, you’re in the spotlight,” De Leo said. “It’s good to take advantage and use it in a positive direction.”

De Leo’s love for animals started at a young age. Growing up, his family had several animals on their acreage in California.

“My friends would love to come over because it was like a petting zoo at my house,” De Leo said.

They took care of everything from dogs to even donkeys.

“I’ve had him since I was five,” he said. “His name is Hansel. Every time I come home he comes running to me.”

Affection to thank him for being so kind hearted.

“Anytime you can make someone else’s day, whether it’s a human or animal, it makes you feel that much warmer inside,” De Leo said.