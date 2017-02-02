From tryout contract to a leading goal scorer for the Manitoba Moose: Dan DeSalvo’s journey

WINNIPEG — In sports it’s usually about being the biggest, the strongest and the fastest, but Manitoba Moose forward Dan DeSalvo is proof that sometimes hard work, determination and persistence pays off.

Standing five-foot-eight and weighing 171 lbs., the Moose centreman knows all about overcoming the odds.

“Growing up I have always been the little guy on the team.” DeSalvo said. “You kind of hear that message all the time. Oh this guy’s not going to make it. He’s so small, but to be honest I feel like that fuels my fire.”

DeSalvo’s phone wasn’t ringing when his four years at Bowling Green State University were complete and he was starting to think about life after hockey.

“First summer after college was kind of a battle.” he said. “I had to wait until August to get a phone call or even an offer to come try out.”

But then came his big break when the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL came calling.

“It was a starting point. Obviously it’s not a dream to play in the East Coast League.” DeSalvo said. “I got every opportunity to play down there, so to me that wasn’t the worst case scenario.”

After tearing it up in Tulsa as a rookie last season, DeSalvo was called up for 17 games with the Moose. When the season was over though, the 24-year-old was once again left without a team. After a brief tryout with the Washington Capitals, he ended up back in Tulsa and after scoring six goals in his first 12 games the Moose couldn’t resist bringing him back on a tryout contract.

“Everything happens for a reason, right.” DeSalvo said. “And that was just the way it happened for me, and the route I had to take to get back here.”

DeSalvo has made the most of his second chance and was rewarded with his first full AHL contract in December.

“Smaller players like him, they need to do a little bit more to be seen,” Manitoba Moose head coach, Pascal Vincent said. “And credit to him, he never gave up and he deserves to be here.”

Two months later and DeSalvo is now the team’s leading goal scorer with 12 goals in just 33 games and suddenly the sky is the limit.

“Hopefully make it to the NHL, if not, maybe it wasn’t meant to be, but obviously that’s a goal of mine and trying to do everything I can to get there.” DeSalvo said.

And at this pace that chance may come sooner rather than later.