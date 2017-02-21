Stay off city ponds and lakes: Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon Fire Department officials are warning people to stay off city ponds and lakes as it is no longer safe.

They said the recent streak of warm weather has left water standing on top of the ice.

Officials said that is making the ice unpredictable and rapidly changing.

The fire department is working with city crews to have signs changed to state ponds and lakes are unsafe for recreational use.

Officials are reminding people to be cautious near large bodies of water.

They also said it is never safe to be out on the South Saskatchewan River ice.