6-year-old boy dies, brother in hospital after falling through ice in Airdrie

A six-year-old boy has died and his older brother is in hospital after the two fell through the ice in Airdrie Monday afternoon.

The younger boy was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after fire crews retrieved the siblings from the water.

“The area is relatively close to the fire station and the first responders were on scene quite fast, just unfortunately not fast enough,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told Global News.

EMS said the second boy, 8, was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition. Paramedics are concerned he may suffer from hypothermia.

Officials said someone in the neighbourhood saw the boys fall through the ice on a canal behind Bayside Drive and called for help at about 1:15 p.m.

Peters said the canal system in Airdrie is made up of standing water that some people skate on in winter months. He couldn’t say if there had been skating in this particular area of the canal.

Airdrie is located about 35 kilometres north of Calgary.