‘Degrassi High’ reunion: Cast members joining together for Canada-wide ComiCon tour

The original cast of Degrassi High will be reuniting for the first time in 20 years at Toronto’s ComiCon.

So far, Pat Mastroianni (Joey Jeremiah), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin Ryan), Stefan Brogren (Snake “Archie” Simpson), Kirsten Bourne Kelly (Tessa Campanelli) and Dan Woods (Mr. Raditch) are confirmed to meet their fans.

“Degrassi has had a monumental impact on pop culture in Canada and there is no better way to celebrate this formative show than to reunite fans with some of their favourite, original cast members at this year’s event,” said Toronto ComiCon show director Andrew Moyes.

READ MORE: Drake distracts Chicago Bulls player during Raptors game, helps draw foul

Mastroianni wrote on the Degrassi Tour Facebook page to explain why some of the cast members are reuniting.

“Why are we doing this? It’s Degrassi Jr. High’s 30th anniversary on television and Canada’s 150th. We thought it would be a great way to celebrate both. For three decades, Degrassi has become large part of Canadian pop culture. It’s been an international calling card for Canadian identity,” Mastroianni wrote.

He also explained that the cast wanted a chance to thank “as many fans in as many cities possible and for making the show what it’s become.”

Recently, Mastroianni and Brogren stopped by Toronto’s CP24 to announce their tour.

“Well, in a nutshell, we’re doing a national classic cast Degrassi reunion tour. We’ll be appearing at comic conventions all across Canada for this year and we’re excited to be premiering at the Toronto ComiCon next month, and that’ll be our first classic cast reunion in a very, very long time,” Mastorianni shared.

READ MORE: ‘Degrassi: Next Class’ to debut in 2016

Brogren explained that when Mastroianni came to him with the idea of bringing the junior high cast back together, they focused on the 90-minute made-for-TV film School’s Out cast. Then the series resurrected as the incredibly successful Degrassi: The Next Generation (after the six-part documentary series entitled Degrassi Talks).

Mastroianni also mentioned they will be swapping out different characters for different cities once they check availability and book all their appearances.

The twosome were asked how often fans stop them when they’re out in public to take photos.

Brogren admitted that because he’s on Degrassi: The Next Generation and now a producer of Degrassi: Next Class, he gets stopped by mothers and their daughters “freaking out” at the same time.

“I’m either Snake to them or Mr. Simpson the principal,” he said, laughing.

READ MORE: Drake accused of ‘making it about himself’ after posting Obama meme

The Degrassi High reunion tour will be happening across Canada. The cast will be updating the reunion Facebook page once the conventions allow them to announce their reunion tours.

Toronto ComiCon takes over the south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 17-19, 2017.

For a complete list of guests, info and tickets, visit here.