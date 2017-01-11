Drake accused of ‘making it about himself’ after posting Obama meme

With President Barack Obama saying goodbye to his presidency on Tuesday night, many people took the time to reflect on his eight years in office.

Not long after the speech’s conclusion, Toronto rapper Drake took to Instagram to post a thank you message to POTUS. “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” he wrote. “Big up yaself O.”

The photo attached to the message is a mashup of the One Dance singer and Obama.

This is not the first time Drake has referenced this specific meme. When he was on Saturday Night Live last year, the Energy rapper opened with a song all about memes he’d been featured in, and the Obama mashup was one. “How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?” he sang.

This version of the meme was met with more of a mixed reaction on social media.

Drake picture of himself as Obama is so disrespectful. He feeling himself too much 👐🏽 — 🤒 (@hi_imRico) January 11, 2017

We'll know that JLo and Drake are for real if she's willing to be see with him in public after that that Obama IG. 😶 — 🐝 (@Buote) January 11, 2017

That Drake post of him doing a snapchat faceblend with Obama is so cringeworthy — Puneet (@puneetsingh) January 11, 2017

That Drake Obama pic on IG is highkey corny lol wyd bro — Rod Hamilton (@93TilInfinity) January 11, 2017

Drake did this and this is why I can't stand him. How you gonna put your beard and big jaw on Obama's face? Canada collect your mans!! https://t.co/sw6ZA6TU14 — Ororo Monroe 🇰🇪 (@StormXMonroe) January 11, 2017

this is the worst thing drake has ever done and i dislike virtually everything drake has ever done https://t.co/tgpFRX83L1 — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 11, 2017

Drake couldn't have just posted a regular picture of Obama.. like why pic.twitter.com/ZdzwbShBBb — victoria vega (@lasvegaaa) January 11, 2017

drake: I want to tell obama thanks for everything he did but I don't know how drake: I got it drake: pic.twitter.com/A4KlUs9DMK — truman (@trumanphi) January 11, 2017

Some saw the meme as Drake trying to make Obama’s farewell all about himself instead.

Only drake would post a photoshopped picture of Obama with the same cut and beard as him .. it's not your farewell drake ..it's not yours b😂 — bruhcasso (@___narb) January 11, 2017

Drake intruded on our American celebration of Obama with his special brand of Canadian corniness and meme-ery. Smh. Get him outta here. — Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) January 11, 2017

Drake just made Obama last speech about himself….his demise has started — Sierra Teresa (@Ms_ESPN87) January 11, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.