January 11, 2017 11:43 am

Drake accused of ‘making it about himself’ after posting Obama meme

Katie Scott By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News
Drake / Instagram @Champagnepapi
With President Barack Obama saying goodbye to his presidency on Tuesday night, many people took the time to reflect on his eight years in office.

Not long after the speech’s conclusion, Toronto rapper Drake took to Instagram to post a thank you message to POTUS. “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” he wrote. “Big up yaself O.”

The photo attached to the message is a mashup of the One Dance singer and Obama.

This is not the first time Drake has referenced this specific meme. When he was on Saturday Night Live last year, the Energy rapper opened with a song all about memes he’d been featured in, and the Obama mashup was one. “How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?” he sang.

This version of the meme was met with more of a mixed reaction on social media.

Some saw the meme as Drake trying to make Obama’s farewell all about himself instead.

President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

