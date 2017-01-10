‘Planet Earth II’ in Canada: When and where you can watch

The long wait is over for Canadian TV viewers who enjoy watching landscapes of our planet and insanely up-close, intimate footage of nature.

Nature buffs will be able to watch Planet Earth II, the sequel to the original groundbreaking Planet Earth series, which captivated an audience of more than half a billion people with its unprecedented views of life on Earth.

BBC Earth premieres Planet Earth II on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The National Free Preview event gives viewers across Canada access to BBC Earth’s programming for three months, so not to worry; if you have TV service, you should be able to access the channel.

Planet Earth II is a follow-up to the 2006 documentary series Planet Earth, which was the first nature documentary to be shot in high definition.

Filmed in 40 different countries over several years, Planet Earth II is a six-part natural history series, with six hour-long episodes narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The series travels through jungles, deserts, mountains, islands, grasslands and cities to explore the unique characteristics of Earth’s most iconic habitats and the extraordinary ways animals survive within them.

Beginning at noon on Feb. 18, audiences will be able to watch a marathon of original Planet Earth episodes, as well as an hour-long documentary, Planet Earth II: The Making Of at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Premium channel BBC Earth will launch Jan. 24, 2017 with “the BBC’s unparalleled natural world programming,” according to a news release.

Additional Canadian premieres on BBC Earth will include The Hunt and Forces of Nature.

The series, which has already finished its broadcast run in the U.K., received major social-media feedback. British viewers (and those who downloaded the series online) were enthralled with the sequel, judging by the tweets about the nature show.

The way they filmed Planet Earth 2 is too good to be real. Those animals are obviously paid actors. — Gregor Czaykowski (@LoadingArtist) January 10, 2017

I've finished Planet Earth 2 and truly no one speak to me unless you are David Attenborough talking about nature and animals. pic.twitter.com/MuLNAH91IX — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 6, 2017

Planet earth 2 n chill — nev (@tnivz10) January 3, 2017

real talk how does Planet Earth 2 get those shots — Diego Felizardo (@Felizardizzle) December 31, 2016