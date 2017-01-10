Moby says he will DJ at Donald Trump’s inauguration — under one condition

With the inauguration quickly approaching, many people are wondering if President-elect Donald Trump is planning on adding other musical acts to the lineup.

The already announced lineup for Jan. 20 includes Jackie Evancho, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy. But famed electronic star Moby says he’ll DJ the inaugural ball under one condition: Trump releases his tax returns.

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” Moby wrote in a caption on Instagram on Monday. “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.”

Moby then revealed a few songs he would spin for the occasion: “Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

Responding to Trump’s election victory in November, Moby wrote an open letter to America in which he referred to Trump as “a dim-witted, racist misogynist,”stating he “will be the worst president our country has ever, ever seen.”

When Billboard asked Moby to expand on his theoretical playlist for the night, he picked out a few additional tracks like Green Day’s American Idiot, The Clash’s I’m So Bored with the U.S.A., Kendrick Lamar’s Alright and more.

Moby even compiled a hypothetical playlist for Trump’s inaugural ball. Check it out below.