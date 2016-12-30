Bristol Palin calls performers who declined Donald Trump inauguration gig ‘sissies’

Bristol Palin is calling out those Hollywood stars that turned down the chance to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

In a blog post, the daughter of former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin detailed her thoughts on the 11 acts that refused to perform for Trump, calling them “sissies” and implying hypocrisy on the part of celebrities.

“If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform,” she wrote. “Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off – or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!”

She goes on to say, “Trump’s inauguration team sought out some of the world’s greatest musicians, but nearly all of them have refused for fear of backlash or stand against him politically.”

The 11 acts Palin lists are Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, The Chainsmokers, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, David Foster and KISS – all of whom publicly turned down an invitation.

“KISS is an American staple and perhaps the most surprising not to perform,” Palin says. “Trump has always had a larger-than-life persona and paired with KISS’s explosive stage show would’ve been a match made in heaven.”

According to Palin, the acts who turned the performance down don’t seem to be a problem for Trump.

“That doesn’t seem to bother Trump who’d rather cozy up with We the People instead,” she wrote, mentioning a previous tweet from the President-elect.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Despite her frustrations, Palin was able to find a silver lining.

“But this is what’s great about America; You’re allowed to say no,” Palin wrote. “And these A-listers declining the invitation has opened up a chance for someone who really needs it.”

The 26-year-old mother of three was talking about Jackie Evancho, a contestant and opera singer who appeared on the reality TV competition show America’s Got Talent.

Other acts confirmed to perform for Trump on Jan. 20 are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and New York dance group The Radio City Rockettes.

However, last week several Rockettes came forward denouncing the company’s decision to book the dance group for the ceremony and said they were being forced to perform.

“Finding out that it has been decided for us that the Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed,” dancer Pheobe Pearl wrote in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out the news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts. We will not be forced!”

Leaked e-mails written by AGVA, the union representing the Rockettes, were posted on Broadway World and seemed to confirm the girls’ claims.

“If you are not full time, you do not have to sign up to do this work. If you are full time, you are obligated,” the e-mail from AGVA read. “I hope this pulls into focus the bottom line on this work.”

Madison Square Garden Co., who owns the dance group, released a statement following the outcry and assured the public the girls would not be forced to perform. However, they were encouraged to sign up, according to The Washington Post.

“For a Rockette to be considered to an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural,” an official statement reads. “It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.”