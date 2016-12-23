Rockettes angered by ‘forced’ appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration

The Radio City Rockettes are the third confirmed act for president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, and according to several reports many of the dancers are none too happy about the booking.

The appearance was confirmed Thursday in a statement by James Doland, executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, which was tweeted out by ABC News digital journalist Alex Mallin.

“The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1925 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation’s most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2001 and 2005,” the statement read. “We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities.”

But since the news was made public, some dancers have taken to social media to protest their appearance at the event; claims are even being made that the women are being “forced” to do the show.

In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted but captured by The Independent and The Telegraph, Rockettes dancer Phoebe Pearl wrote:

“I usually don’t use social media to make a political stand but I feel overwhelmed with emotion,” she said. “Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed. The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling. I am speaking for just myself but please know that after we found out the news, we have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts. We will not be forced!”

Pearl ended her post with the hashtag #notmypresident.

According to The Telegraph and Broadway World, an email to the dancers from their union AGVA told the women they are obligated to perform.

The email reportedly said: “We have received an e-mail from a Rockette expressing concern about getting ‘involved in a dangerous political climate’ but I must remind you that are you all employees, as a company, Mr. Dolan obviously wants the Rockettes to be represented at our country’s Presidential inauguration, as they were in 2001 & 2005. Any talk of boycotting this event is invalid, I’m afraid.”

It continued: “We have been made aware of what is going on Facebook and other social media, however, this does not change anything unless Radio City has a change of heart. The ranting of the public is just that, ranting. Everyone has a right to an opinion, but this does not change your employment status for those who are full time… Everyone is entitled to her own political beliefs, but there is no room for this in the workplace.”

The last portion of the e-mail read in bold: “If you are not full time, you do not have to sign up to do this work. If you are full time, you are obligated. Doing the best performance to reflect an American Institution which has been here for over 90 years is your job. I hope this pulls into focus the bottom line on this work.”

Trump has not released an official statement on the matter.

Many on social media are expressing concern over the situation and are lending their support to the dance team.

Truly disgusting that #Rockettes are being forced to perform for man who degrades women and brags about sexual assault. #TrumpInaugural — Kat (@mockingjay617) December 23, 2016

If @Rockettes perform for @realDonaldTrump, it'll be the last time I ever see them perform…. — ncberns (@ncberns) December 23, 2016

What's happening with the @Rockettes is horrible. It's a form of assault & if you think about it. Yes, they can quit, but why should they? — Kayla Kick (@KaylaKick_) December 23, 2016

The symbolism of #Trump forcing a group of unwilling women to dance for him is disgusting poor @Rockettes #freetherockettes #rockettes — Jonathan Valdez (@JonathanValdez) December 23, 2016

@Rockettes Forcing unwilling women to dance for @realDonaldTrump is wrong. Let them opt out. — Jennie Marie (@AngelCityJennie) December 23, 2016

Others, however, do not support the girls’ decisions to speak out.

The ones who don't want to dance, which by the way is their job, should just quit and STFU #Rockettes — Marcy (@lady4donald) December 23, 2016

The #Rockettes present the left with a perfect opportunity to promote their severely flawed idea of women as victims (lol). — Jack (@secretcentipede) December 23, 2016

More liberal threats and prejudice against @realDonaldTrump over them performing at inauguration. So much for tolerance #Rockettes — Ed (@Allgood70) December 23, 2016

Now all of these anti-Trump people know how the rest of the country has felt with Obama as prez. Tag…you're it.

#Rockettes — Keith Zastrow (@KeithZastrow) December 23, 2016

I understand the sentiment of the Rockettes who don't want to perform at the Inauguration. But you're an employee – do your job or quit. — Don (@tokenwhitedude) December 23, 2016

According to the BBC, Trump has struggled to find A-list stars to perform at the January ceremony.

Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and KISS are just some of the performers who have turned down an invite to perform, Vanity Fair says.

So far Trump has been able to snag America’s Got Talent contestant and opera singer Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The New York Times reports.