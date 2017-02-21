Ontario minister Brad Duguid apologizes to media over ‘fake news’ comment

An Ontario cabinet minister issued an apology to the media after using the term “fake news” to defend the province’s multi-million dollar investment into an innovation and technology hub in Toronto.

Ontario Minister of Economic Development & Growth Brad Duguid was referencing the opposition’s assault on the fledgling MaRS Discovery District when he blurted out the phrase during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure Ontario is competitive in the new economy. That means being a global leader in innovation,” Duguid said.

“That means doubling down on investments like we made here with MaRS, in the face of incredible opposition, of rhetoric, fake news if you want to call it that, about the state of this building.”

The comment was taken to task by a reporter who questioned the minister’s wording and prompted a clarification.

“My comment was based on the opposition. Not at our news media at all. You reported on the facts as you knew them at the time so let’s be very clear about that,” he said.

“You know me. I don’t go after the media on any occasion. Even when you come after me, I don’t come back at you because I recognize you’re just doing your jobs.”

Duguid later issued an apology on Twitter and in-person to the media covering the Ontario legislature.

Fake news is a real and troubling problem, but our Ontario media is professional and vital. My intention wasn't to call that into question. — Brad Duguid (@BradDuguid) February 21, 2017

“In defending MaRS’ success this morning, I used the wrong term – apologies to our professional media who do a fantastic job every day,” the minister tweeted.

“Fake news is a real and troubling problem, but our Ontario media is professional and vital. My intention wasn’t to call that into question.”

Fake news, fictitious articles meant to deceive readers, engulfed U.S. politics during the presidential election.

The term was brought into the mainstream when U.S. President Donald Trump used it to describe an online news article in January that the Russian government allegedly had compromising information on him.

Since then, the U.S. president has continued to use “fake news” to refute unfavorable media reports on his administration.