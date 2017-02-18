Fake news: Not just for conservatives any more

Until recently, fake news was directed almost entirely at conservatives. For example, the widely circulated but entirely false report that the Pope had endorsed Donald Trump.

Since Trump’s inauguration, however, fake news has started to be more bipartisan.

“Even as Democrats decry the false claims streaming regularly from the White House, they appear to have become more vulnerable to unsupported claims and conspiracy theories that flatter their own political prejudices,” political scientist Brendan Nyhan writes in The New York Times.

Nyhan attributes the shift to the transfer of power: ” … misperceptions often focus on the president and are most commonly held by members of the other party … research suggests that people embrace conspiracy beliefs as a way to cope with perceived threats to control.”

The trend has become clear in the last week or two. As with many fake news stories marketed to conservatives, these fake news stories marketed to liberals have their roots in things that exist in the real world: the Trump White House’s murky and controversial ties to Russia, Trump’s flirtation with vaccine skeptics and his conflict with states that oppose him, like California.

Trump ordered the Centers for Disease Control to take down vaccine-related material from their site.

Trump has met with vaccine skeptics, including disgraced ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield, and on Tuesday asked teachers about a rise in autism, which scientists say hasn’t happened. He has a record of connecting vaccination to autism (a link scientists reject):

If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but would not allow one time massive shots that a small child cannot take – AUTISM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

At the same time, there are fears that climate data may disappear from U.S. federal sites, and Obama-era open data on the White House website has vanished.

So if Trump had ordered the CDC to take vaccination information off their website (as the fake news Houston Leader reported), we would have been shocked but not entirely surprised.

As you may have guessed, that’s not what happened. “The MMR vaccine is very safe, and it is effective at preventing measles, mumps, and rubella,” the CDC site reassures readers. “Getting (the) MMR vaccine is much safer than getting measles, mumps or rubella.”

Trump has banned measles/mumps/rubella vaccinations.

This fake story took a harder edge.

” … The executive order will require all pediatric doctors to refuse the administration of MMR vaccinations in all of their patients under the age of 18 years old for the next 90 days or risk losing their medical license. Additionally, the executive order implements a mandatory freeze on all MMR vaccinations from pharmaceutical distributors to health care professionals during these 90-days.”

This is complete fiction, but, as the fabrication points out, would be consistent with Trump’s past statements:

” … Many are pleased by the executive order and point to the decision as yet another campaign trail promise delivered upon by President Trump. Throughout the past several years, Trump has been very vocal in his support for additional research into the possible correlation between childhood vaccinations and autism.”

Trump met secretly with Vladimir Putin in Switzerland last June.

Some effort went into this story published in the fake news website houstonleader.com (which now redirects to a movie promo site, of which more below.) It has names, dates, places, corroborative details and the plausible claim that Trump and Putin’s secret summit was on June 25 of last year, when the real Donald Trump was actually in Scotland. A secret side trip to Switzerland for some high-level secret diplomacy? Well, it’s possible.

But Putin would have found it hard to attend. He was in China at the time, signing an energy deal. Next!

Trump refused California’s request for federal funds to help deal with a dam emergency.

Almost 200,000 people did flee a dam spillway in danger of failure in California this week. Californians actually did reject Trump as a presidential candidate last November, and the state is in an ongoing conflict with the White House over immigration.

The Sacramento Dispatch, a fake news publication, quoted a White House ‘source’ as saying that “the President has no incentive in helping the state of California … The state very publicly supported Hillary Clinton throughout the election and the president views the state as being responsible for his loss in the popular vote, something he has had trouble with accepting.”

In reality, Trump quickly approved federal disaster aid for California this week.

