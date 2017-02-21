Toronto chiropodist accused of placing thermos with hidden camera in staff washroom

A Toronto chiropodist is facing voyeurism charges after police said a thermos with a hidden camera was placed in a community centre staff washroom.

Toronto police said they responded to a call on Feb. 17 regarding a suspicious incident at the Rexdale Community Health Centre.

Officers arrived on scene and located a silver thermos with a pinhole camera inside the staff washroom.

Wayne Bassargah, 48, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with 10 counts of voyeurism, mischief, interfere with property and corrupting morals.

Police said the accused was employed as a chiropodist at the community centre and works in other clinics across the Greater Toronto Area.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).