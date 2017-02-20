Calgary police find empty SUV after crash on Stoney Trail

Police were called to Stoney Trail near Country Hills Boulevard Monday morning after an SUV took out a light standard.

The call came in to police at around 8:20 a.m.

Officers said the vehicle was stolen and the occupants had fled the scene by the time police arrived. The car was still warm, causing investigators to believe it likely occurred in the hour before police arrived.

It was too foggy to launch the helicopter to search for suspects.

Enmax was called due to live wires exposed by the crash into the light standard.

With files from Ken MacGillivray