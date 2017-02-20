Nova Scotia among few provinces without class caps for all grades

Nova Scotia is one of four provinces in Canada that doesn’t have class caps for every grade level in public school.

According to a Global News analysis, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are the only provinces without class size targets for all grades. All other provinces have either hard caps or targets for class sizes at all levels of public school.

Conditions in the province’s classrooms have become the focus of political debate in Nova Scotia, as teachers fight a legislated contract expected to be proclaimed Tuesday.

Class size and composition are often the top concerns raised by teachers, and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union tried unsuccessfully to have the government add class sizes to the collective agreement.

The union reached three tentative agreements with the government — in each case the union recommended teachers accept the contracts, but they were all rejected.

Nova Scotia has targets for class sizes going up to Grade 6. The targets are 22 students for Kindergarten to Grade 2, and 27 students for Grades 3-6. The targets are not hard caps, and schools are allowed to exceed the class sizes for a number of reasons.

The government says only 3.45 per cent of classes are above the caps in elementary schools.

Speaking at the law amendments committee last week, many teachers raised the alarm about class sizes in junior high and high school. Citing cases where there are not enough seats, desks and textbooks for the number of students in a class.

“Some of the classes I’m responsible for are over 35 in number, the lab in which I teach … was constructed about 30 years ago to hold 24 students,” teacher Timothy MacLeod said.

Senior grades with classes of more than 40 students

The Department of Education could not provide data about class sizes in Grades 7-12, saying the information it had wasn’t up to date.

Teachers and parents who gave information about class sizes to Global News pointed to examples of classes of 40 students or more at Prince Andrew High School, Dartmouth High School, Millwood High School and Charles P. Allen High School.

High schools are funded for a teacher-to-student ration of 1:24, but department spokesperson Heather Fairbairn said the government is aware that doesn’t always translate to the classroom.

“We recognize that some classes may be larger. We have heard from teachers and we are looking at opportunities to expand the caps beyond current levels,” Fairbairn said in an emailed statement.

The Liberals have said they plan to place limits on class sizes for junior high school and some high school math courses, but have not given more details about when or how big those targets will be.

In New Brunswick, high school classes have a target size of 26 students, and a hard cap of 29 students. In Quebec the cap is set at 32 students for high school classes. Both provinces have class-size limits set out in their collective agreements with teachers.

Class sizes ‘one little component of a large systemic problem’: Researcher

The research on how important small class sizes are to student learning is mixed, according to educational researcher Jodi Asbell-Clarke.

Class size is a “factor” in classroom conditions for teachers and students, she said. But “it’s only one little component of a large systemic problem.” By fixing some of the broader issues in the school system, she said class size will become less of an issue.

“The classrooms need to be different, they need to be set up so you can diversify the education, you can diversify the lessons so that all learners’ needs can be met,” Asbell-Clarke said.

She said when classrooms are redesigned to suit the needs of students and the curriculum is more flexible for teachers many of the issues around class size would be less pressing. For example, she said within one classroom students should be able to move between activities that allow them to do hands-on work, reading, or physical activity.

“There’s not a magic number, the programming determines the type of ratio of students to teachers that you really need.”