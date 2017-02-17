Nova Scotia Liberals won’t amend legislated teachers contract

The government has decided it won’t amend the legislated teachers contract.

Bill 75 has been working its way through the legislative process, and is in the second last stage as protesters again walk on Province House Friday.

The union has asked for several amendments including eliminating further limits on work-to-rule and going with a more generous wage offer that the government previously agreed to.

Asked late Thursday night, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government would look at the amendments. But on Friday his spokesperson confirmed none would be going ahead.

“We drafted a bill that reflects what our members are hearing from teachers across the province,” McNeil told reporters just before midnight.

The Progressive Conservatives said they aren’t proposing any amendments to the bill because they believe it shouldn’t be on the table at all. The NDP had several proposed amendments for the bill.

