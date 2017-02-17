Thousands of Nova Scotia teachers to rally outside province house, protesting Bill 75

Thousands of teachers are expected to rally outside the Nova Scotia legislature throughout the day Friday, protesting the government’s legislated contract, Bill 75.

Teachers gathered through the night Thursday and early Friday morning, with hundreds marching around Province House with signs and spirit, making their presence known to MLAs debating inside.

All of the province’s teachers are staging Nova Scotia’s first ever full strike Friday, a one-day job action meant to “show with a force of strength that they’re sick and tired of this government pushing them around,” according to Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet.

Teachers have been demonstrating in shifts starting at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Today marks the first day in 122 years of the #NSTU that the provinces teachers are on strike. #NSpoli #NSteachers pic.twitter.com/tbNe0amjh1 — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 17, 2017