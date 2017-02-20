Mayor Denis Coderre wants to make Montreal a ‘sanctuary city:’ What does that mean?

City council is expected to vote Monday afternoon on mayor Denis Coderre’s motion to make Montreal a sanctuary city.

According to RCMP spokeswoman Corporal Camille Habel, the number of illegal crossings into Canada has increased recently, with the most significant increase being seen in Quebec.

She explained that Quebec is a popular destination due to the proximity of big city centres on either side of the border.

“There’s Plattsburgh, Philadelphia, New York and the Lacolle border is close to an airport on the American side,” she told Global News.

Illegal crossings have also increased in Manitoba and British Columbia, the RCMP said.

“We patrol the border between ports of entry and whenever someone crosses without reporting themselves they’ve committed an offense under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” explained Habel.

“We arrest them under that law.”

The asylum seekers are then detained for questioning and given access to medical treatment if it is required.

“Basically we want to see if all they did is cross the border, we need to make sure there were no criminal code offenses,” she said.

According to Habel, if no red flags are raised, the Canadian Border Services Agency takes over and the immigration process starts.

What is a sanctuary city?

Sanctuary cities ensure undocumented people and unauthorized immigrants have access to city services, regardless of status and are not prosecuted for violating federal immigration laws.

There are already several sanctuary cities in Canada.

Toronto was the first city in Canada to be declared a sanctuary city, with city council voting 37–three on Feb. 22, 2013.

Hamilton, Ont. was the second in February 2014 after city council voted unanimously to allow undocumented immigrants access city-funded services such as shelters, housing and food banks.

London, Ont. voted unanimously to declare the city a sanctuary in January 2017.

As of February 2017, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg and Montreal are considering motions to declare themselves sanctuary cities.

Vancouver is not a sanctuary city, but it did adopt an “Access to City Services without Fear” policy in April 2016 for undocumented residents or those with uncertain immigration status.

Crossing the border

The number of refugee applicants crossing the land border under exceptions to the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) has risen by 16 per cent in the first nine months of 2016 compared to the same time period the year before, Reuters reports.

Introduced in 2004, the STCA requires people to apply for asylum in the first of the two countries they arrive in to prevent the clogging of immigration systems.

Advocates say the agreement inadvertently encourages people to sneak into Canada undetected and make a claim inland rather than risk being turned away at the border.

Many Canadians, including MPs, law advocacy groups and students have called for the Liberal government to scrap the agreement after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US.

The order has since been overturned in court, but Trump has vowed to write a new order.

