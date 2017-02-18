Family, friends gather to remember three killed in Brampton fire

Family and friends gathered for a funeral Saturday remembering a mother, father and daughter who died in a Brampton house fire Tuesday.

Parents Iftekhar Niazi and Jyoti Kapadia and 19-year-old daughter Amina Kapadia died in the fire that broke out at a semi-detached home near Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East.

The family’s youngest daughter, an eight-year-old girl, was saved from the burning home and is being treated for severe burns and smoke inhalation in hospital.

READ MORE: Three dead, child seriously injured in Brampton house fire

Bharat Solankar, a close friend of Jyoti, said he was devastated to hear of her passing.

“She was like a daughter to me. She grew up in front of us. I’ve know her since childhood,” he said.

“It was shocking and devastating for all of us. We haven’t rested. The whole family has been emotional.”

The funeral took place at Jame Makki Masjid in Brampton, and funeral attendee Muhammad Iqal said prayers were spoken softly.

“Everyone was praying and you could hear [crying]… You could see tears and hear moans. It’s just really sad because we didn’t lose one perspective on. We lost a whole family,” he said.

READ MORE: Fire ravages townhouses under construction north of Toronto

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for the eight-year-old girl and the mosque’s Imam, Omar Subedar said the community is coming together to offer any support they can.

“There’s many community efforts and initiatives that have been taken up. It’s just a matter of coordination now,” he said.

“But the community has come full fledge forward to support the daughter in any way they can.”

The incident was the latest in a string of deadly house fires in Ontario over the last few months.

Four family members died in a fire in Port Colborne in mid-December. About 12 hours later, a fire ripped through a home on Oneida Nation of the Thames, killing four children and their father.

READ MORE: Human remains found at scene of house fire northwest of Toronto

On Christmas Eve, a mother, father and their two sons died in a blaze in a cottage near Peterborough, Ont. Two others died in a fire near Chatham-Kent in late January.

With files from the Canadian Press.