January 20, 2017 9:15 am

Human remains found at scene of house fire northwest of Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/File
ERIN, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the scene of a house fire in Erin, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say the blaze broke out on Wednesday on Eighth Line near side Road 17.

They say the fire completely destroyed a home and said unidentified human remains were found at the scene.

They say the remains have been sent for further analysis and have not provided details on any residents of the home.

Police did not offer a cause of the fire and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Global News
